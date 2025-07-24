  • home icon
  Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna sends 4-word message to Taylor Rooks after NBA reporter secretly ties knot in NYC ceremony

Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna sends 4-word message to Taylor Rooks after NBA reporter secretly ties knot in NYC ceremony

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:11 GMT
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna sends 4-word message to Taylor Rooks after NBA reporter secretly ties knot in NYC ceremony (image credit: getty)

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée, Anna Congdon, reacted to the surprise wedding of NBA reporter Taylor Rooks. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Rooks posted several photos with her family members, friends and husband, Shane, from the wedding ceremony in New York.

Fans congratulated her in the comments section.

Barkley’s fiancée also reacted to the post and had a four-word message for Rooks.

"Biggest blessings my friend," Congdon wrote.
Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna sends 4-word message to Taylor Rooks after NBA reporter secretly ties knot in NYC ceremony
Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna sends 4-word message to Taylor Rooks after NBA reporter secretly ties knot in NYC ceremony/@taylorrooks

Congdon and Rooks are friends. In February, Congdon posted a few pictures on Instagram from Barkley’s birthday celebration.

"Jada's art takes the cake," Congdon wrote.
In the fifth slide, she uploaded an adorable picture with Rooks and the NFL star, wearing matching white outfits.

In the first snap, Congdon entered the venue with Barkley. She wore a white top, off-white pants and had a purse with her hair in a bun.

Saquon Barkley’s fiancée cheers for him ahead of training camp

As Saquon Barkley prepares for the upcoming season with the Philadelphia Eagles, he shared a reel on Instagram on Tuesday. It included clips of him training, working out and more.

In the caption, he expressed excitement for next season.

"What felt like the ceiling just became the floor… let’s go, let’s go‼️," Barkley wrote.
His fiancée, Anna Congdon, cheered for him and praised him for his hard work.

"Never hitting snooze," Congdon wrote.
Saquon Barkley's fiancée cheers for him ahead of training camp
Saquon Barkley’s fiancée cheers for him ahead of training camp/@saquon

Barkley is heading into his second season with the Eagles after a phenomenal 2024 campaign, which ended with him winning his first Super Bowl. The running back recorded a career-best 2,005 rushing yards.

He opened up on Wednesday about his standout year and if he'll have 2,000+ yards again in 2025.

"It's hard to do it in general," Barkley said, via CBS Sports. "You know, there's only nine of us that's ever done it. I got to sign a helmet the other day, it was every 2,000-yard rusher.
"It's so hard to do it twice because it's hard to do it the first time. It's a crazy thing that I'm even mentioned with those guys. For me, 2,000 yards is not the goal. It's winning Super Bowls and going out there and performing at a high level."

Barkley previously played for the New York Giants before joining Philadelphia. He and the Eagles will start the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 5.

