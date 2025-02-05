Saquon Barkley sends playful message to Taylor Swift fans ahead of Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl clash

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl duel on Sunday is still three days away, but Saquon Barkley is getting a headstart on the mind games. During the Super Bowl Opening Night in New Orleans on Feb. 3, the superstar running back took a shot at Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner has been part of Kansas City's fanbase since she began dating the three-time Super Bowl champion in 2023. However, she grew up in West Reading, a borough in Pennsylvania, where the Eagles are the most popular NFL team.

Many have assumed that Swift and her family likely grew up supporting Philadelphia before switching allegiances to Kansas City. Barkley caught wind of the pop icon being born and raised in Pennsylvania among Eagles fans from reporters present at his Q-and-A session and jokingly asked her and her legion of fans to root against her boyfriend and his team on Sunday. He said:

"You said she was Eagles fan? I mean, yeah, she was an Eagles fan her whole life. I think the Swifties should come to our side then."

Did Taylor Swift grow up as an Eagles fan? Travis Kelce shed light on reports

Rumors about Taylor Swift being an Eagles fan all her life and switching allegiances to the Chiefs in 2023 after she began her relationship with Travis Kelce have been rife for over a year. The fans' curiosity about the pop icon's fandom heightened after the Chiefs and Eagles won their respective conferences and set up the Super Bowl 59 duel.

Neither the pop icon nor the tight end had commented on the speculation. However, NBC's John Clark finally unraveled the mystery on Super Bowl Opening Night. He asked the veteran whether Swift was an Eagles fan before she switched to the Chiefs. He responded:

"I don't know her [Taylor] to have the fandom. I know her father has a Philadelphia fandom as an Eagles fan. Yeah, she'll be all for the Chiefs this time around for sure. You know what, I'll have to ask Scott himself. We haven't had that conversation yet but I think he'll be wearing red, I don't know." H/T The Mirror

While the pop star's family members were ardent Eagles fans in the past, they are expected to root for Kelce and the Chiefs on Sunday.

