Saquon Barkley finally clinched a Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 9 when his Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Super Bowl LIX. Unseen footage has revealed how the running back manifested the commanding victory.

On Sunday, Ari Meirov released a video of Barkley making this speech on the eve of the game:

“As I watch film throughout the whole week, my confidence is even growing more, and I hope you gyes are feeling the same thing," Barkley said. "These guys can’t f*** with us. They really can't. I don’t care how many times they’ve been here. I don’t care how many times they’ve won it. They haven’t seen a team like this.”

Saquon Barkley finished with only 57 yards on 25 carries in the game, but Super Bowl 2025 MVP Jalen Hurts led the team with 221 yards and two touchdowns against an interception on 17 completions.

Saquon Barkley struggled for sleep after Super Bowl win, wants another

One can expect players who win a Super Bowl to sleep soundly, knowing they have finally achieved their goal. However, Saquon Barkley is not one of them.

Speaking to fans at Raising Cane's, a fried chicken restaurant in Bucks County just north of Philadelphia on Thursday (Feb. 13), he said:

"Two nights ago, I had trouble sleeping because I'm thinking about how I can attack the offseason," Barkley said. "Because you kind of get, greedy's not the word, but addicted to it. You want to find a way how you can hold that Lombardi [Trophy] up again and do it all over again."

He also went back a little bit on the dynasty comments that he made during his post-game presser, claiming that he was drunk at the time:

"I said after the game, 'Why can't our dynasty start now?' I probably had a little bit of champagne and other stuff in my system at the time, but you really can't focus on that. You've just got to enjoy the moment... And then it's back to work."

He continued:

"You take it in, you cherish it, you enjoy, you appreciate the fans. But the dynasty thing, you can't really get too caught up in that. The way you do that is by putting the work in, and there's a reason why we won. Success is not an accident, so we got to try to do it all over again next year."

The new season of the NFL is set to begin in March.

