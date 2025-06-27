"SAQUON ENDERS": NFL fans react to Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and Luke McCaffrey's training session

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was recently spotted training with his brother, Luke and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The three NFL stars were pictured together on Thursday, flexing their muscles after a session as they continued their offseason work heading into the 2025 season.

When fans caught a glimpse of the two McCaffrey brothers training with Robinson, some hyped the trio.

"SAQUON ENDERS," one fan said.

🤷🏽‍♀️ @mccaffreyformvp LINK SAQUON ENDERS

"Big dawg status it ain’t no secret," a fan said.

Some fans shared love for each of the three athletes.

"Bijan is a specimen," one fan said.

"Luke gonna get his this year. Bet that," another fan said.

"If that’s Christian McCaffery then he’s on HGH. Can we get a head measurement to prove it? He doesn’t even look like CMC. Barry Bonds before and after effect. Robinson looking frail by comparison lol," one fan said.

Robinson will be entering his third year with the Falcons in the 2025 season. Across two years in the pro league, the RB has recorded 2,432 yards and 18 touchdowns on 518 carries, while also adding 918 yards and five touchdowns on 119 receptions.

Meanwhile, Luke will be heading into his second year with the Washington Commanders next season. The wideout posted 168 yards on 18 receptions and recorded 299 kick return yards on 10 returns in his rookie year.

Christian McCaffrey will be eager to prove his worth to 49ers after injury-riddled 2024 season

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey - Source: Getty

When Christian McCaffrey won the Offensive Player of the Year award in the 2023 season, San Francisco expected him to have another solid year in 2024. However, the RB struggled with injuries last season.

McCaffrey suffered from bilateral Achilles tendonitis at the start of the season and tore his PCL after just four games, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season. He posted 202 yards on 50 carries, while adding 146 yards on 15 receptions with no touchdowns last season.

Although McCaffrey's 2024 season was quite underwhelming due to his injuries, the RB will be aiming to get back to his best in the 2025 season with the 49ers.

