  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Saquon is going to be number 1 this year": NFL fans react to Josh Jacobs' rank in Top 100 list

"Saquon is going to be number 1 this year": NFL fans react to Josh Jacobs' rank in Top 100 list

By Arnold
Modified Aug 14, 2025 18:57 GMT
NFL: JAN 30 Pro Bowl Thursday Skills Showdown - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Josh Jacobs' rank in Top 100 list - Source: Getty

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play a critical role for the team in the 2025 season. On Thursday, it was announced that Jacobs was ranked No. 33 in the NFL's Top 100 Players' List for the upcoming season.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Jacobs' rank was announced, fans had some interesting reactions.

"Yeah Saquon is going to be number 1 this year," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"33?!? Ah hell nah," another added.
"Aaron Jones was 33 too," a third commented.

Others felt that Jacobs worked hard to earn a high rank in the NFL's Top 100 Players' List.

"Earned position," one wrote.
"He been a beast ! He runs with no fear and I feel as a HB you need to be like that," another added.
"Should be higher if you ask me honestly but happy for him," a user tweeted.
Ad

The then-Oakland Raiders took Jacobs with the No. 24 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He played five seasons with the franchise and earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022.

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers in March 2024. He is set to enter the second year of that deal in the upcoming season.

Josh Jacobs had an excellent 2024 season with the Packers

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs - Source: Getty
Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs - Source: Getty

Josh Jacobs had a stellar first year at Green Bay. He rushed for 1,329 yards (sixth in the NFL) and 15 touchdowns (fourth) on 301 attempts during the 2024 season. The RB also posted 342 yards and a touchdown on 36 receptions.

Ad

Jacobs helped the Packers qualify for the playoffs as they posted an 11-6 record in the regular season. Jacobs also had 121 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in Green Bay's 22–10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.

It will be interesting to see if Jacobs can improve on those numbers in the 2025 season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications