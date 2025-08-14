"Saquon is going to be number 1 this year": NFL fans react to Josh Jacobs' rank in Top 100 list

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play a critical role for the team in the 2025 season. On Thursday, it was announced that Jacobs was ranked No. 33 in the NFL's Top 100 Players' List for the upcoming season.When Jacobs' rank was announced, fans had some interesting reactions.&quot;Yeah Saquon is going to be number 1 this year,&quot; one tweeted.Hunter @HSquaredHartmanLINK@NFL @packers @NFLFilms Yeah Saquon is going to be number 1 this year&quot;33?!? Ah hell nah,&quot; another added.&quot;Aaron Jones was 33 too,&quot; a third commented.Others felt that Jacobs worked hard to earn a high rank in the NFL's Top 100 Players' List.&quot;Earned position,&quot; one wrote.&quot;He been a beast ! He runs with no fear and I feel as a HB you need to be like that,&quot; another added.&quot;Should be higher if you ask me honestly but happy for him,&quot; a user tweeted.The then-Oakland Raiders took Jacobs with the No. 24 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He played five seasons with the franchise and earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2022.Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers in March 2024. He is set to enter the second year of that deal in the upcoming season.Josh Jacobs had an excellent 2024 season with the PackersGreen Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs - Source: GettyJosh Jacobs had a stellar first year at Green Bay. He rushed for 1,329 yards (sixth in the NFL) and 15 touchdowns (fourth) on 301 attempts during the 2024 season. The RB also posted 342 yards and a touchdown on 36 receptions.Jacobs helped the Packers qualify for the playoffs as they posted an 11-6 record in the regular season. Jacobs also had 121 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown in Green Bay's 22–10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.It will be interesting to see if Jacobs can improve on those numbers in the 2025 season.