Almost a week ago, the New York Jets had a bittersweet victory. Superstar acquisition Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in his highly-anticipated debut with the team, potentially ending his career. Yet they persevered in the face of a huge deficit against the Buffalo Bills, eventually winning via a punt return touchdown by Xavier Gipson.

But on Sunday, the Jets seemingly crashed back down to earth, suffering a 10-30 loss at the dominant Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Zach Wilson lost his form again, being intercepted and sacked thrice each.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall go on Twitter rants; NFL community mocks Jets

After the game, cornerback Sauce Gardner posted this on X, in reference to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb utterly embarrassing him:

Sauce Gardner's since-deleted X post

Running back Breece Hall also ranted on the platform, referencing his lack of touches that night:

Sauce Gardner's since-deleted X post

Both of the posts were subsequently deleted, and Gardner even deactivated his account. But by then, the NFL's X fandom had taken notice:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall said after Jets' lopsided loss at Cowboys

After the game, Hall reiterated his frustrations:

"I mean, I only got four touches. That's why we struggled. It is what it is. We just got down early today and just abandoned the run. That type of stuff happens. You feel like you have to get back in the game and it just slips away."

Gardner was also briefed about his struggles, including most notably dropping a potential pick-six (via SNY):

"I know what I gotta do to help the defense. There ain't gonna be a blame game, we've just got to keep working."

Expand Tweet

Head coach Robert Saleh was also briefed about the loss. He responded:

“It won’t snowball, it’s not going to snowball. Dallas played a really freaking good game and that’s a good football team too.

“They played about as good as they could. Hats off to them, tip your hat off to them. Like I said, when you can’t get off the field on third down, you’re adding plays on your legs and eventually, you’re going to run out of gas and I felt like that’s what happened to us.”

Next for Gang Green are the New England Patriots exactly a week from now.