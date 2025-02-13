Sauce Gardner claps back at Falcons fan for proposing wild Kirk Cousins trade to Jets

Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets are back to square one. After yet another season without a playoff appearance, the Jets will be looking for another quarterback in the 2025 season. Aaron Rodgers, the veteran for whom they've traded in 2023, has been informed that the franchise is moving on.

One of the quarterbacks speculated to move to New York is Kirk Cousins. The veteran passer for the Atlanta Falcons finished the season on the bench, and Atlanta is likely to move forward with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as their starter. As such, Cousins is expendable.

An Atlanta Falcons fan tried to design a trade where Kirk would indeed be moved to the Jets, but the return would be nothing less than Sauce Gardner, the superstar cornerback. And it was Gardner himself who took to Twitter to laugh at the proposed suggestion from the fan:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Falcons have absolutely every reason to trade Kirk Cousins. He still has three seasons left on his massive four-year, $180 million deal signed in 2024. With Penix performing well in the final weeks of the season, they want to free cap space to build a better team around their young quarterback.

A late-round pick should do it for Atlanta to trade the quarterback. No team would ever trade a high pick, let alone a player of Sauce Gardner's age and talent.

Sauce Gardner still has not made the playoffs with the New York Jets

In three seasons in the NFL, he has helped the Jets cruise to a 19-32 record, with no playoff appearances during this period. That's not exactly a problem that he's involved, as New York has not made the postseason since 2010, the longest playoff drought in the entire NFL.

The cornerback will enter his fourth year in the NFL. The lack of competitiveness could become a problem from now on, as he'll enter contract negotiations with the franchise for his second deal.

Mounting losses could have an effect on his morale. One perfect example currently happens in Cleveland: superstar defensive end Myles Garrett asked to be traded to another franchise, as he does not believe in winning with the Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.