Sauce Gardner drops 2-word update teasing Jets contract extension

By Orlando Silva
Published Jun 22, 2025 19:58 GMT
Sauce Gardner is confident about inking a new contract with the New York Jets, the team that drafted him at No. 4 in 2022. Entering the last year of his four-year $33,450,801 deal, he is already thinking of the next contract he'll get.

Gardner, who recorded 49 tackles, one sack and one interception in 2024, could extend his tenure with the Jets this summer.

Omar Hegazy of uStadium posted a picture with Gardner at Fanatics Fest on Sunday. He also shared the cornerback's two-word response about his pending Jets deal.

"Real soon," Gardner said.

After two years with Aaron Rodgers as its starting quarterback, the franchise let him leave while making another major restructuring in the front office and coaching staff. The Jets brought in Aaron Glenn to guide them from the sideline, while Darren Mougey will make the calls as the general manager.

Gardner and Garrett Wilson are two key players of New York, more so if they intend to contend with Justin Fields under center. The team exercised the fifth-year options for both players in April, so they'll be under contract through the 2026 season. This appears to only be the start of something bigger for the Jets.

Ian Rapoport says Sauce Gardner could sign one of the largest contracts for a CB

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a promising update on the Sauce Gardner contract situation on June 12. He explained that the Jets already initiated talks with the cornerback, who could end up being one of the highest-paid in his position.

"It certainly appears that when Sauce Gardner signs his new deal, and I really do expect the Jets to get this done at some point, before the season, I wouldn't be surprised if he's the highest-paid corner (in the league) or at least right there with Derek Stingley (three-year $90 million)," Rapoport said, via "The Insiders."
"This still shouldn't be that difficult to do. He's a great player, one of the faces of the franchise."

He added that Garrett Wilson could follow in Gardner's footsteps, as they are two key players for the Jets. They are young and just starting their careers, making them valuable to the franchise.

