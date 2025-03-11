Sauce Gardner drops blunt verdict on Jets’ free agency moves as GM Darren Mougey begins franchise rebuild

Adding some help to the New York Jets' secondary seems to have the seal of approval from one of the team’s top defensive players. Sauce Gardner shared his reaction on X following the news that the team signed former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco to a one-year $10 million deal.

"They snappin in the front office," Gardner tweeted on Monday.

Last season with the Jaguars, Cisco had one interception with 69 total tackles, defending seven passes and putting up a career-high two stuffs. He comes with four years of NFL experience, with his best campaign in 2022 when he had three interceptions, defended 10 passes and scored a touchdown, helping the Jags win the AFC South.

Cisco is one of many new pieces that the Jets have added to their roster, in what has been an active few days for the organization. They also signed cornerback Brandon Stephens to a three-year $36 million contract and re-signed linebacker Jamien Sherwood to a three-year $45 million deal.

On Monday, the team inked Justin Fields to a two-year $40 million contract. New York released Aaron Rodgers after just two years behind center.

Jets secondary is only getting better

The New York Jets were already a strong defensive unit heading into next season, but they should look better with their new additions.

Gardner has made it to two Pro Bowls and was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022. However, he only had one interception and a career-low nine passes defended. The new additions should help him raise those numbers in 2025.

Last season, the Jets were fourth in the league in passing yards allowed per game (192.6) and third in total offensive yards allowed per game (313.8).

Their new coach is Aaron Glenn, a defensive specialist who was the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator since 2021. The Lions had the best record in the NFC last season (15-2) and made the NFC championship game in the previous campaign.

Since Gardner arrived in New York with the fourth pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jets have been a top-five defense every year.

