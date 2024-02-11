Sauce Gardner and YouTuber Speed went head to head in a matchup that did not end well for the Jets cornerback and NFL fans were in no hurry to let him forget it. When New York got Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay, the hope was that an elite quarterback would helm the offense and the likes of Sauce Gardner would keep doing their best on defense that would allow them to compete for the Super Bowl.

Instead, the former Packers quarterback was injured in the first drive of his Jets career and their season unraveled from there. It has led to the New York defender having to go up against YouTubers like Speed instead of preparing for the action in Las Vegas.

But even then, when going up against an amateur should have been a sure win for him, Sauce Gardner flubbed his lines. Speed, playing as a wide receiver, out-battled him and left him for dead with his pace despite the Jets corner trying to slow him down at the line of scrimmage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was enough for NFL fans to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express mirth at his expense. Here is a selection of some of the responses on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other NFL fans contend Sauce Gardner held his own against Speed because of the time he took to get open

Despite some criticism of him on social media, it looked like Sauce Gardner had a lot of support from other quarters. They pointed out that Speed took a long time to get open, which in a normal game would mean that either the quarterback is sacked or flushed out of the pocket and has to throw the ball away.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ultimately, it is unlikely that this video by Speed is going to let NFL wide receivers suddenly find a way to counteract Sauce Gardner. There is a reason that the cornerback has made it to two straight Pro Bowls and First Team All-Pros in the first two years of his professional football career.

However, if he is to have any chance of realizing his potential in terms of winning the Super Bowl or competing in the playoffs, he needs the Jets offense to be firing on all cylinders as well. If New York cannot get it done for whatever reason, irrespective of whether Aaron Rodgers is healthy or not, then Gardner would have many other takers whether or not a YouTuber outlasted him on a social media clip.