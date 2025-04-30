Sauce Gardner, Ice Spice seemingly confirm relationship in latest mirror selfie

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and American rapper Ice Spice have seemingly confirmed their relationship. The popular rapper shared a slew of pictures and videos, one of which featured the NFL star.

Ad

Ice Spice posted a mirror selfie with Sauce Gardner and tagged him in the picture. The rapper did not caption the post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the snap with the Jets CB, Ice Spice flaunted her long hair. She donned a pink outfit with a long-sleeved jacket and matching pants. Sauce Gardner, meanwhile, was dressed in an all-white outfit and showed off his jewelry.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ice Spice also posted other snaps from her recording room along with a few selfies. In one of the pictures, the 25-year-old styled an all-black outfit and showed off a butterfly tattoo on her hand.

Ad

She also posted a mirror selfie from her dressing room and a video with BB Trickz in a pink bikini. The duo was seemingly preparing for a photo shoot in an icy location.

Earlier this month, the Jets cornerback shared pictures of him with the rapper on Instagram. The duo were seen together on the streets of New York in the post. The duo were also seen on an escalator in February.

Ad

Sauce Gardner shares a motivational quote on Instagram

Sauce Gardner at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Sauce Gardner posted a motivational quote on his social media account on Tuesday:

Ad

"Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring."

Sauce Gardner shares a motivational quote on Instagram's story/@saucegardner

Sauce Gardner is currently enjoying the off-season. He is gearing up to play his fourth season for the Jets.

He was the fourth pick in the 2022 NFL draft and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.