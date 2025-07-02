  • home icon
Sauce Gardner makes his feelings known heading into contract year after Derek Stingley Jr's $90,000,000 extension

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 02, 2025 19:03 GMT
Sauce Gardner - Derek Stingley Jr.
Sauce Gardner - Derek Stingley Jr.

New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner is a true shutdown defensive player in the league. Although he did struggle due to injury in 2024 and missed a few games of the campaign, Gardner has proven since entering the league that he is one of the best defensive backs in all of football when he is healthy. Throughout his three year NFL career to this point, Gardner has 181 total tackles, 128 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

However, Gardner is at an important point in his career as he is entering the final season of the rookie deal that he signed in 2022. Although Gardner does have a club option for the 2026 campaign, other cornerbacks from his draft class have started signing long-term and major deals this offseason. For example, Derek Stingley Jr. reset the CB market when he signed a $90 million deal this year.

As a result, Gardner was asked to give his opinion about his current contract situation while appearing on the 'Pat McAfee Show' on July 2. Instead of discussing a dollar amount that he is looking for, Gardner outlined how he is feeling great heading into the 2025 campaign.

"I'm not gonna lie. Like this offseason has been like, by far my best off season. I just left LA from training with my trainer... I feel great. You know, I'm sitting about 200 pounds right now, and I don't think I've ever really played that heavy, but it's like, the more weight that I done put on, the more muscle, like, the more explosive, and the faster I'd be I've become." Gardner said.
What will Sauce Gardner's next contract look like?

According to the popular sports contract and financial company 'Spotrac', Gardner's current market value is a three year deal worth $64,980,795. Should he receive this contract, he will be earning an average annual value of approximately $21.7 million.

That deal would place Gardner as the No. 5 highest paid cornerback in the league, behind Houston Texans Derek Stingley Jr. ($30 million per year), Carolina Panthers Jaycee Horn ($25 million per year), Pittsburgh Steelers Jalen Ramsey ($24.1 million per year), and Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II ($24 million per year).

