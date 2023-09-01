Sauce Gardner makes surprising revelation on Aaron Rodgers' unexpected sense of humor

Aaron Rodgers is easily one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Possessing an uncanny ability to minimize his risk of interceptions, he has led the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl title, while nabbing its MVP award in addition to four regular-season MVP trophies.

Outside the field, Rodgers has a knack for the exotic, being romantically involved with various celebrities like Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley and dabbling in psychedelics like ayahuasca. However, he apparently also has another character trait erstwhile unseen or unheard of.

Sauce Gardner says Aaron Rodgers can be funny

When most people hear of Aaron Rodgers, they will usually think of a cerebral player whose primary objective is to win games and titles. But at times, he has shown that he can be funny and tell jokes.

That was what New York Jets cornerback (and Rodgers' new teammate) Sauce Gardner told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast:

RM: Has there been anything about his personality about him as a teammate? That's kind of stood out to you since you've met him?

SG: A funny guy? I didn't know. I didn't know he was gonna have as many jokes as he is he had you know he he's a great guy to be around. You got a lot of jokes now. I gonna say what jokes but he got a lot of jokes in his in his repertoire for sure.

Aaron Rodgers describes being with Jets as "like waking up inside a dream"

Based on Aaron Rodgers sharing jokes with his new teammates in East Rutherford, he very much enjoys playing for the Jets. On Thursday, he shared his thoughts on his experience as a member of Gang Green:

“I told a friend this has felt like waking up inside of a dream, this whole experience — a beautiful dream. So many times you have a great dream and you wake up and you’re like, ‘I just want to get back into that thing’ and you can’t quite get back into the dream. I’ve woken up inside of that dream it feels like. That’s been really, really special.

“I won’t say it out loud a lot, but I’ll just sit back with the guys in the room and take a second sometimes and [think], ‘How cool is this?’”

But Rodgers' enjoyment will be tested on September 11, when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

