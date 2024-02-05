Sauce Gardner questions legitimacy of Adin Ross dropping $2,000,000 on Playboi Carti for Kick stream

Sauce Gardner and other celebs like him used to never watch or keep up with those who stream video games on the internet. However, in 2024, professional athletes are just as interested in the gaming industry as everyone else is.

Gardner recently commented on the story of streamer Adin Ross paying rapper Playboi Carti $2 million to appear on a stream. The cornerback called out Ross, claiming the streamer doesn't make enough to pay such a bill.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adin, who is worth $16 million, may have the money to pay, but it will make a significant hole in his net worth. Given that Carti was on the stream for a very short period of time, Ross and his fans were extremely disappointed by the rapper's behavior.

What is Sauce Gardner's net worth?

Sauce Gardner at 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

The top New York Jets cornerback pulls in a considerable salary from the NFL. According to Spotrac, Gardner is playing on a four-year, $33.45 million deal. The deal started in 2022 and will conclude at the end of the 2025 season. The deal carried a signing bonus of $21.5 million and an average salary of $8.3 million.

In total, the cornerback is worth $15 million, per Surprise Sports.

Sauce Gardner prays for quick bounceback from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

The Jets' 2023 season can be summed up in four plays. When they had Aaron Rodgers healthy, they had a chance for a breakout year. However, when he tore his Achilles, the season was already decided. While there was hope that No. 8 could return during the season, the team elected to take the cautious route.

They will now have the benefit of a totally healthy Rodgers in the 2024 season. However, by not playing him in 2023, the quarterback may need a little more time in 2024 to shake off the rust.

