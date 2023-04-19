Aaron Rodgers will be part of the New York Jets in 2023 and it's only a matter of time. Ever since Rodgers called for the same on The Pat McAfee Show, it's only been a matter of getting a deal done between the Jets and Green Bay Packers.

Speaking of superstars who will be playing for the Jets in 2023, fans are also excited to see what Sauce Gardner will bring to the team in only his second year in the NFL. He was excellent as a rookie and was voted a First-Team All-Pro.

Gardner has blossomed into a star in America's most vibrant city and everybody in the league has noticed his arrival. During his appearance on The New Heights Podcast, the young cornerback told a story about how he started to "recruit" Rodgers to play for the Jets:

"My first text message to him was a picture of the cheese head, you know what I mean? I didn't even say the word, I just sent him a picture and clicks in. He just texted me back like, ‘Why do you have that, LOL’, that started everything man."

Aaron Rodgers to the Jets? Trade compensation might be close to getting done

Since the veteran quarterback made it public that he told the Packers' front office that he would like to play for the Jets in 2023, everyone is asking why the deal has not materialized yet.

The reason is simple: the two teams have still not agreed on a deal for his services.

The quarterback plans to be a New York Jet in 2023

But the novel might be coming to an end in the next few weeks. Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer has reported that the two teams have agreed on a trade for the Jets' second-round pick in 2023. What's hampering the deal, though, is the compensation for upcoming years.

It's a smart move by the Jets to now push beyond the line when they don't know for how long the quarterback wants to keep playing. According to Breer, New York is trying to add protection for the picks in case Rodgers decides to retire after just one year with the team.

