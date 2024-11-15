"Don't need no presentations": Sauce Gardner sounds off after Jets HC highlights tackling issues

The New York Jets' apparent struggles on defense have put the spotlight on star cornerback Sauce Gardner, whose comments on the team's tackling issues could stir up a debate.

Following a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which the Jets missed an "egregious, criminal amount of missed tackles," according to coach Jeff Ulbrich, Gardner dismissed the need for a special tackling presentation for the team.

Gardner, the Jets' 2022 first-round draft pick and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, has been a standout performer in his young career.

However, his leadership has come under scrutiny as the team's 3-7 record threatens to derail their season. Amidst the defensive struggles, Ulbrich took the unusual step of holding a dedicated tackling session, but Gardner was not a fan of the idea.

"We know how to tackle, know how to tackle. We got to make the tackles. That's, that's really it. You know, we've been doing it," Gardner told reporters on Wednesday. "We've been doing it simple. We really don't need no presentation."

He acknowledged his own missed tackles in the loss to the Cardinals, where Pro Football Focus recorded 17 missed tackles by the Jets. But Gardner emphasized that the team's issues lie in execution rather than a lack of fundamental skills.

"Us is professional athletes. We got to be able to make tackles. Me included for sure," he added.

Sauce Gardner's blunt dismissal of Ulbrich's coaching approach signals potential tensions within the Jets organization. The rookie standout's comments suggest a disconnect between the coaching staff's efforts to address the team's defensive woes and the players' belief in their abilities.

This clash of perspectives raises questions about the team's ability to rally together and turn their season around.

Tackling troubles at the heart of the Jets' defensive downfall amidst Sauce Gardner's leadership

Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood echoed Sauce Gardner's sentiments on Sunday, defending the team's preparation and placing the onus on players to execute on game day.

"It doesn't matter about coaching and doesn't matter about scheme," Sherwood said. "It's about the 11 players that are on the field at that time. And like I said, we were prepared. We just didn't go out there and execute."

The defensive struggles have been a significant factor in the Jets' dismal 3-7 start, which has pushed them increasingly closer to a 14th straight season without making the playoffs.

Despite Ulbrich's insistence that the team was well-prepared for the Cardinals' offense, the Jets allowed 406 total yards, including 147 on the ground, and went 5-of-7 on third down.

As the Jets continue to spiral, Sauce Gardner's leadership and ability to set an example for his teammates will be crucial. With the season slipping away, the Jets will need Gardner and the rest of their defensive stars to find a way to translate their talents into consistent, winning performances on the field.

