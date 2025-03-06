Sauce Gardner to Steelers? 2x All-Pro CB makes feelings known on playing for Mike Tomlin in future

In sports, recruiting a player to a team can happen at any point and anywhere in the world. One person who has just learned the same is New York Jets cornerback, Sauce Gardner, that too while riding in a golf cart with Barstool Sports' Jersey Jerry.

The influencer was attempting to recruit Sauce Gardner to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he becomes a free agent, but the Jets star cornerback had a different opinion.

"Yeah, Tomlin is a cool coach for sure... But I can just get a new deal with the Jets this offseason too, man. I love it, I love New York."

Below is the video of the recruiting attempt by Jersey Jerry.

Sauce Gardner is currently in the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract with the New York Jets as he will have a cap hit of $10.6 million in 2025. However, the team can exercise his fifth-year option for the 2026 season as it is still available and likely will be used.

Spotrac currently lists Gardner with a market value of $20.8 million average annual value with a three-year, $62 million contract. It will be interesting to see what happens for Sauce Gardner going forward.

Who can the New York Jets sign to pair with Sauce Gardner in the secondary this offseason?

The New York Jets have a completely new regime coming into the franchise. GM Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn are looking to add to the secondary as cornerback DJ Reed is one of the many unrestricted free agents for the team.

There are a handful of options that the team can go with to address the cornerback position with two likely situations. One is to go after a player that Aaron Glenn has a prior relationship with from Detroit Lions in Carlton Davis, the best player in the cornerback free agency pool.

The second is to bring back DJ Reed as the Jets' secondary was not that big of a concern with the team last season. There are other free agent options such as Charvarius Ward, Jeff Okudah, and Stephon Gilmore to name a few. Whatever the Jets decide to do could be paramount for how the team expects to play this season.

