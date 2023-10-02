Although many have managed to digest the New York Jets' controversial loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, cornerback Sauce Gardner didn't take it too well.

With Taylor Swift in the house to watch "friend" Travis Kelce, the Jets gave as good as they got, and one can say that they were on the receiving end of what some people may say questionable calls of the night.

Now, referees can make mistakes, which is understandable, but when things happen that make one think something isn't right, this is where things get dicey. Gardner gave his thoughts on just that.

Sauce Gardner's jibe at Taylor Swift after the Jets' lost

The day after the game, many are still talking about "that" call, as Gardner was flagged for holding as the Jets grabbed an interception. But what is interesting is that if we go back to the highlights of the game, we can see that the ref threw the flag after the ball was intercepted.

What makes it even more suspicious is the NFL's official Instagram bio says "The Chiefs are 2-0 as Swifites." Gardner wasn't a fan of this.

Gardner expressed his frustration over his loss to the Chiefs through a deleted tweet. He took a shot at the Chiefs and highlighted Swift's impact over the controversial call that was made in the fourth quarter.

Gardner wasn't a fan of the flag thrown on him last night

With gambling prevalent in the game, many have concluded that things may have been slid the Chiefs' way. While there is no way to conclude, when things like this happen, it does question the integrity of the league.

Sauce Gardner's Jets fall to Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Although the result is disappointing, the Jets perhaps gave their best performance of the season, not to mention Zach Wilson.

With the Jets' defense making life difficult for Patrick Mahomes, who threw two poor interceptions, the Jets' offense finally got rolling as Wilson finished the game going 28/39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the Jets' superb performance, many won't remember it for the penalty mentioned above, which is a shame.

Wilson had been beaten down by some sections of the media, and in the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, he looked good.

At the very least, Wilson's performance gives Jets fans a slither of hope that something can be salvaged this season. Unfortunately, the flag on Gardner has drawn most eyes with the league not looking good at all because of it.