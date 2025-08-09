  • home icon
  "Say a prayer for my brother" - Lions CB Terrion Arnold breaks down over Morice Norris' scary injury & hospitalization during preseason game

"Say a prayer for my brother" - Lions CB Terrion Arnold breaks down over Morice Norris' scary injury & hospitalization during preseason game

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 09, 2025 19:53 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Morice Norris suffered a scary injury on Friday during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Detroit Lions defensive back sustained the injury while attempting to tackle Falcons rookie running back Nathan Carter early in the fourth quarter.

Medical staff treated Norris on the field for approximately 20 minutes before he was placed on a stretcher and transported away by ambulance to the hospital. The game was suspended prematurely as many remained concerned about the player’s condition.

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold was broken by the injury his teammate suffered. Arnold posted on X to solicit prayers for the injured Norris.

“Man Say a prayer for my brother man 💔,” Arnold wrote.
The Detroit Lions subsequently gave an update on Norris’ condition on Friday. The team shared positive news, thanking fans, medical staff and the NFL for the love and support.

“Morice Norris is in stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities,” the Lions wrote on X. “He will remain at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation.
“We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support.”
Terrion Arnold provides an update on Morice Norris' condition after hospitalization

Terrion Arnold offered a positive update on Morice Norris on Saturday, relieving the tension his injury had created among fans. The Lions cornerback shared a screenshot of a FaceTime he had with his teammates as he continues to receive necessary medical attention.

"My dawg [Morice] called me today," Arnold wrote in his Instagram caption. "Sometimes we forget how precious life is and everything. That goes into playing this game that we love but we serve an almighty... God thanks for protecting my brother."
Arnold was elated upon learning that Norris is recovering well from the incident that occurred in Atlanta on Friday. In a separate post on X on Saturday, he wrote:

“Y’all don’t even understand how happy I am to see my dawg smiling. God works in mysterious way, it was just a reminder that we can’t take this beautiful game for granted and as fans y’all should understand what we go through putting our livelihood at risks once again I’m glad my brother is alive and well #PraiseTheLord”

There's no official update yet on the type of injury Morice Norris suffered on Friday. Nonetheless, the expectation is that he will be out for an extended period. The defensive back was picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and was signed to the active roster in December.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

