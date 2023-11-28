"Sc**bag": Tom Brady's Michigan bet with CJ Stroud catches heat from NFL fans

Tom Brady made a bet with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud last week, regarding the Michigan-Ohio State game.

Before the Michigan-Ohio State game played out Saturday, Brady, who played for the Michigan Wolverines, made a friendly bet with Stroud, who went to Ohio State.

"If Ohio State wins, you get one of my Super Bowl rings. And if Michigan beats Ohio State, then you got to give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40-yard dash and all your future years in the NFL," Brady said.

Stroud agreed to the bet, saying:

"That's a bet," Stroud replied.

Brady won the bet as Michigan won 30-24. As a result, Brady took to social media to call out Stroud for not taking the bet (although Stroud agreed to it verbally) while throwing shade at the Buckeyes for losing.

NFL fans react to Tom Brady's Michigan bet with C.J. Stroud

NFL fans had mixed opinions about Tom Brady's bet proposal with CJ Stroud. Some think he was trying to jokingly take advantage of the youngster while others expressed anger towards Brady for making the bet in the first place.

Here's how fans reacted:

Tom Brady gave C.J. Stroud advice earlier this season on his podcast

Tom Brady during Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Tom Brady and C.J. Stroud have made quite the connection this year. Brady had Stroud appear on his podcast, "Let's Go," a few weeks ago. Stroud asked the legendary quarterback for advice on how to continue to play at a high level and how to limit distractions.

"I think the important thing I really want you to realize is this is now your job," Brady said. "Everyone, when they come to the game, it's a vacation, it's fun for them. You don't need to be the source of people's entertainment over the course of the season. It's not college anymore.

"The earlier you get it in your mind that this is a profession and you're a professional and everyone is counting on you."

Stroud has been playing lights out as a rookie. He's led the Houston Texans to a 6-5 record while throwing for 3,266 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Texans are in the playoff hunt as they are two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South.

Do you think Stroud will lead the Texans to a playoff berth in his rookie season?

