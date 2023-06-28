Scott Pelluer cause of death: How did former Saints LB pass away?

Scott Pelluer, former New Orleans Saints linebacker, passed away at the age of 64. He suffered a cardiac arrest last Thursday and was in a medically induced coma since.

His brother Steve Pelluer, said in an interview reported by the Seattle Times,

“There was just something about him — a vibrancy, a passion. He was a man’s man. He had great friends. He cared for people well. And his players enjoyed playing for him.”

He leaves behind his daughter, Jordan; sons, Tyler, Cooper and Peyton; mother, Jodee; two younger brothers, Steve and Arnie; ex-wife, Kimberly; and a large extended family.

Scott Pelluer was born in Yakima when his father was a track coach at Yakima Valley College. He went on to become a star linebacker at Washington State and was picked up in the fourth round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. But he was waived by them and spent until 1986 with the New Orleans Saints.

After retiring, he began his coaching career at Boise State, where he was the defensive assistant until 1992. He would later coach many other college football teams including Washington, crossing the great Apple Cup divide, becoming the linebackers coach there in 1996. He ended his career as a tight ends coach at the same institution, staying there from 2003 to 2005.

Scott Pelluer was a Washington football institution

Few families, if any, command the kind of attention in Washington as the Pelluers. Scott Pelluer's maternal grandfather was a fullback for Washington State. His father, Arnie Pelluer, was also a multi-sport athlete for the Cougars.

Aside from him joining the same team as his father and grandfather, his brother Steve was also a quarterback but he played on the opposite side of the Apple Cup rivalry. He played for Washington in the 1980s.

All of Scott Pelluer's sons have also played football. Tyler was the only one to leave the state and go play for Montana. Cooper and Peyton remained in the state, playing for Washington and Washington State respectively. The latter even wore the same number 47 jersey that his father wore. Reflecting on that, his father had previously remarked to KREM,

“Just really proud. Very proud of him. Very proud of the way he holds himself. Very proud of the way he’s a leader on that team. He wears the same number I wore which is even more amazing. I just feel extremely blessed.”

For the New Orleans Saints, Scott Pelluer played in 65 games, starting in six of them. He amassed 2 fumble recoveries during his career.

