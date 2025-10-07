  • home icon
  "Terrible look": NFL fans react to Chris Jones seemingly "scratching his balls" at goal line before Trevor Lawrence's TD

"Terrible look": NFL fans react to Chris Jones seemingly "scratching his balls" at goal line before Trevor Lawrence's TD

By Nishant
Published Oct 07, 2025 16:18 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (image credit: IMAGN)

Chris Jones faced heavy criticism after a crucial lapse in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

With 30 seconds and the Chiefs leading by four, Trevor Lawrence stumbled twice near the goal line, but Jones made no move to tackle him. Lawrence recovered and scored the game-winning touchdown. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport shared the video of the play on X.

"Add this to the playbook," Rapoport tweeted.
Many fans spotted Jones' lack of effort as he stood and walked around during the crucial moment, seemingly already giving up. Some were critical, while others poked fun at him.

"terrible look," a fan wrote.
"Chris jones scratching his balls mid play LMFAOOOOO," another fan wrote.
"Chris Jones GOTTA be traded for this lack of effort im ngl 😂😂😂," one fan said.
"Chris Jones gonna have some explaining to do during film session," a fan commented.
"Helps when Chris Jones is just standing around watching," another fan commented.
"Thanks, Chris Jones, for attending the game. You had the best seat in the house," one fan tweeted.
Analysts questioned Jones' effort play and noted that a tackle would have forced a tough situation for Jacksonville with no timeouts left. He also failed to bring Lawrence down on a scramble earlier in the drive.

Jones addressed the play after the game.

“I thought multiple times we had him," Jones told reporters. "We just got to finish. We've got to finish. We got multiple guys there that we just got to finish that play. It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. But yeah, I put it on us as a defense. We've got to finish. We've got to bring him down on that.”
Aqib Talib criticizes Chris Jones’ effort on the decisive touchdown

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib called out Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for his lack of hustle on Trevor Lawrence’s game-winning touchdown. As the quarterback stumbled near the goal line, Jones appeared to walk toward the play rather than attack.

Talib, a Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler, was unimpressed.

"Why is Chris Jones standing and watching on the game winning fall down TD? would NEVER!!!" Talib tweeted on Monday.

The 2-3 Chiefs will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, while the Jaguars improved to 4-1 under first-year coach Liam Coen.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

