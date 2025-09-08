"Screw Aaron Rodgers": Craig Carton sounds off at Steelers QB's brutal comment about Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener against the New York Jets had the spotlight on Aaron Rodgers as the veteran quarterback returned to New York to face his former team on Sunday.

Rodgers, who had a troubled two seasons with the Jets over the last two years, signed with the Steelers in the offseason. While the four-time MVP had played down talks of "revenge" ahead of the Week 1 clash, Rodgers was blunt after defeating his former team.

"I'm just happy to beat everybody associated with the New York Jets," Rodgers said.

NFL analyst Craig Carton took exception to Rodgers' brutal comments on his return to New York. On Monday's "The Craig Carton Show," the analyst lashed out at Rodgers.

"I knew the right move was to boo Aaron Rodgers," Carton said. "Screw Aaron Rodgers, all right. Here's what Aaron Rodgers had to say after the game and his four touchdown passes, and has come from behind something he did not do once for the New York Jets had five chances in the fourth quarter last year with the ball down by a touchdown or less, and came up goose eggs all five times...

"'Happy to beat everybody affiliated with the New York Jets.' That includes me, that includes the 40 or so thousand Jets fans, or a lot of Steeler fans at that game yesterday. It means us, collectively, everybody, which is why I wanted to boo Aaron Rodgers, because screw him."

Rodgers completed 22 of his 30 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns and was a threat from the get go.

Aaron Rodgers reveals taking inspiration from "boo birds" after New York return with Steelers

While the former Jets players received an unceremonious welcome from New York faithfuls at MetLife Stadium, Aaron Rodgers wasn't flustered in the slightest.

"I love beating everybody, so it doesn't matter who it is," Rodgers said. "It was nice to win, especially here hearing some of the catcalls out there and the boo birds. I'm not sensitive about that, I expected that, I kind of like that. But there were probably people in the organization who didn't think I could play anymore, so it was nice to remind those people that I still can."

After two underwhelming years with the Jets, talks of Rodgers' decline became the talk of the town. However, after a stellar debut for the Steelers on Sunday, the 41-year-old showed he has plenty of gas left in his tank for potentially one final Super Bowl push.

