"Screw you": Marlon Humphrey unleashes fury as former teammate Malik Harrison ditches Ravens to sign $10,000,000 deal with Steelers

Marlon Humphrey and Malik Harrison are far from acquaintances. As members of the Baltimore Ravens defense for five consecutive years, the two have been through thick and thin. However, due to factors outside Harrison and Humphrey's control, the teammates were split up.

Humphrey stayed behind while Harrison moved on. Harrison ended up going to the Pittsburgh Steelers, arguably the biggest rival of the Baltimore Ravens. Marlon Humphrey didn't take the news well. On Friday, Humphrey tagged his former teammate in a tweet venting about Harrison's choice.

"It’s 31 other teams and you pick the yellow team… honestly screw you," Humphrey tweeted.

Harrison hasn't appeared to have publicly responded. The linebacker had wrapped up a five-year stint with the Ravens. Heading into an age 27 season, Harrison signed with the Steelers. Humphrey, of course, doesn't know what it's like to be released from the Ravens, as he has played for the team for the duration of his NFL career dating back to 2017.

According to Over the Cap, Malik Harrison is signed through the 2026 season. After the deal, he will be age 29. Out of the $10 million, $4.08 million is guaranteed.

Of course, there is always the potential for the Steelers to rework the deal if they like what they see.

Malik Harrison's fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Malik Harrison at Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

The Steelers needed help at linebacker. They found their guy. Harrison is set to slide in as the right inside linebacker, according to ESPN. Harrison will be alongside Patrick Queen and Alex Highsmith. However, there is no guarantee the Steelers will be committed to the move or even give him the starting role on a silver platter.

According to PFF, Harrison ranked No. 151 out of 189 with a 50.7 grade. His greatest value appeared to be his pass rush grade of 61.5, which ranked No. 69 out of 189.

He also logged the first two sacks of his career in what ended up being his final season with the Baltimore Ravens. As such, the Steelers have reason to at least give him a shot at the quarterback in the preseason and if he works out well, then in the regular season.

The addition is not the only defensive move made by the Steelers this offseason. Darius Slay was brought in to be likely the starting cornerback after leaving the Philadelphia Eagles.

