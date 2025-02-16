Seahawks GM John Schneider is confident about Seattle's offseason plan

Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider faces a critical challenge heading into the 2025 season. His primary task: fixing an offensive line that affected the team's performance throughout 2024.

Schneider, who built multiple playoff teams in Seattle, holds complete roster control for the first time. This shift came after Pete Carroll's departure, ending an era that saw just one losing season in 13 years.

During his appearance on Seattle Sports radio this week, Schneider addressed the team's glaring weaknesses. His comments followed the recent hiring of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

"We know exactly what our deficiencies are," John Schneider said on Friday. "We can all see it, right? And we have a plan to address everything."

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Geno Smith endured 50 sacks last season. The run game, despite Kenneth Walker III's presence, ranked 28th in the NFL. These stats highlight probably why offensive line improvement tops Schneider's priority list.

Eagles' blueprint shows the path forward for John Schneider

NFL: OCT 20 Seahawks at Falcons - Source: Getty

John Schneider pointed to the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles as a model for success.

"They've done a really nice job getting the acquisition and development in there, and that's what we need to improve on," Schneider said. "We need to improve our ability to identify and develop because it's 50% both ways."

The Seahawks' past draft strategy for offensive linemen has largely failed. Only Charles Cross and Russell Okung, both top-10 picks, stand out as clear successes.

Free agency might offer immediate solutions. Veterans like Zack Martin, Brandon Scherff and Jedrick Willis could hit the market. Martin brings Hall of Fame-caliber credentials and leadership potential.

Seattle's offensive struggles last season went beyond protection issues. The offense looked inconsistent under former coordinator Ryan Grubb. Klint Kubiak inherits these challenges as he takes over play-calling duties.

The stakes remain high in the NFC West. The Seahawks and the LA Rams finished 10-7 last season, setting up a tight division race for 2025. Success likely hinges on protecting Smith and opening running lanes.

Creating cap space for veteran offensive line additions will require tough decisions. However, as reported by Mike Dugar of The Athletic, the alternative — relying solely on draft picks and development — has proven insufficient.

