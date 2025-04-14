  • home icon
Seahawks GM John Schneider dismisses narrative of 2025 NFL Draft not having good QBs

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 14, 2025 12:57 GMT
Seahawks GM John Schneider dismisses narrative of 2025 NFL Draft not having good QBs - Source: Imagn

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider doesn't agree with the narrative that the 2025 NFL Draft is a weak quarterback class.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered the two best quarterbacks, and Jaxson Dart is also rumored to be a first-round pick potentially. Yet, some analysts have questioned if there are quality starting NFL quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, Schneider thinks there are plenty of quality quarterbacks as he says it all depends on the player and system they go into.

"I'd be careful when you hear people say this isn't a great draft [for quarterbacks]. I think it depends on the team, the player, the quarterback, how you're going to acquire him, where you're going to acquire him," Schneider said, via the team website. "Bringing him through the building is really about, we need more time, we need more answers, and we need more time with this player based on the questions that we need answered in terms of the vision we see for this player and the fit."
However, it does seem unlikely Seattle will take a quarterback, at least early. The Seahawks signed Sam Darnold in free agency to be their starter, so Seattle is set at quarterback for at least a couple of years.

But, the Seahawks still could draft a quarterback in the later rounds to develop and be Darnold's backup.

Seahawks coach eager to work with Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold signed with Seattle - Source: Imagn

The Seahawks opted to trade Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and then signed Sam Darnold in free agency.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks. Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald is eager to work with Darnold and build the offense for him.

"I'm most excited about the person, the leader, the teammate, that guy that we get to work with every day. I think he's in a great spot from our conversations. I think he's energized, he's driven and just like the rest of us in the building, so he's going to fit right in," Macdonald said on Sirius XM, via NFL.com.
Darnold helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs last season and now has a chance to help the Seahawks get back into the playoffs.

Seattle will have the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
