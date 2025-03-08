Seahawks GM John Schneider hints at drafting Geno Smith’s replacement

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from quarterback Geno Smith. It was reported today that the Seahawks traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

Ad

Smith now reunites with former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas for whom he played during Carroll's head coaching days in Seattle. Seahawks general manager John Schneider hinted at the move this morning when he told the media that he was keeping a close eye on the quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft class.

"There was a couple QBs that threw the ball very well down there. Its like okay, lets make sure we spend more time at the school and revisit and have our coaches really spend a lot of time in there."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Seahawks lose Smith who did a solid job of filling the void Russell Wilson left over the past three seasons. Smith led the Seahawks to one playoff appearance during that three-season span as a starter but didn't have a losing season as the team's starting quarterback.

Now, he'll move to Las Vegas and reunite with Carroll who is attempting to breathe some life into a new-look Raiders in 2025, with the franchise chasing its first playoff win since 2002.

Ad

Could Geno Smith's trade to Las Vegas affect the 2025 NFL Draft?

Geno Smith (Source: Imagn)

Pete Carroll will take over a Raiders team that finished with a 4-13 record in the NFL last season, finishing dead last in the AFC West. The team currently possesses the sixth pick in the draft and was being linked to Shedeur Sanders, if the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback were to fall down to them.

Ad

However, with the acquisition of Geno Smith, perhaps the Raiders will look elsewhere to utilize their high selection. With Smith now being the quarterback in Las Vegas, this could dramatically affect which quarterbacks are selected in the first round.

The Raiders were a favorite to land Shedeur Sanders at the sixth selection, with some suggesting they would even trade up to ensure they'd land the top prospect. Now, it's possible another team deeper in the draft order could jump up and trade with a team to select Sanders or Cam Ward.

It will be interesting to see how Geno Smith's signing with the Raiders affects the 2025 NFL draft overall when it's all said and done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.