DK Metcalf set off a domino effect when he signed with the Steelers in the offseason, bringing his career with the Seahawks to a close. With him moving from Seattle to Pittsburgh, that opened up a spot for Cooper Kupp to go from the Rams to their divisional rivals. Davante Adams flew in from New York to fill in the former triple crown winner's spot in Los Angeles.

Ad

DK Metcalf is a standout wideout in the NFL, so it was a surprise that the Seahawks let them go. But on Rich Eisen's show, Seattle general manager John Schneider was adamant that it was an amicable split. He said that the receiver was not really haggling over salary, and that is not why a prospective extension fell through. Instead, the executive said that the player wanted a change in scenery and a fresh start, and that is how the trade to the Steelers came about. He said,

Ad

Trending

“It really wasn't [salary-related]. And it wasn't, it was interesting because it wasn't like animosity either. It was like, he really, really wanted a fresh start…”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Do the Steelers need another WR despite DK Metcalf trade from Seahawks?

Based on John Schneider's comments, it looks like DK Metcalf's trade is a win-win situation for all parties. However, while the Seahawks have moved on, the Steelers still have to think whether they need another player to complement him.

It was clear that Pittsburgh needed a new wide receiver to pair with George Pickens. With only one top receiver on their roster, their offense was becoming one-dimensional. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was contributing in certain plays, but there was a need to find one more wideout opposite their primary starter.

Ad

DK Metcalf might have addressed that issue, but now the Steelers might need to look again, as they have traded Pickens to the Cowboys. They are trying to lure Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback, and the future Hall-of-Famer might be wary of going somewhere where he cannot recover his legacy after a tough couple of years in New York.

With the Jets, Rodgers had only one primary wide receiver in Garrett Wilson. He struggled mightily, and it required a midseason trade for Davante Adams to make him happy. It was not enough to revive the franchise's fortunes, but it indicates the signal-caller's demands. One might not even call them unreasonable since he had to deal without a single wideout drafted in the first round during his entire tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

With Najee Harris also moving on, there is a question about whether Pittsburgh's offense will be effective, even with DK Metcalf in it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.