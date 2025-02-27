The Seattle Seahawks hired Mike Macdonald before the 2024 NFL season to take over as their coach. They turned in a solid 10-7 record but failed to make the playoffs.

One of the biggest questions the franchise will need to answer as it prepares for next season is about Geno Smith's future. The veteran quarterback is entering the final year of his contract and is reportedly seeking an extension.

Macdonald addressed the situation during a recent interview while attending the 2025 NFL Combine, via The News Tribune according to Kevin Patra. He admitted that he's hoping for clarity on the situation soon, but a resolution has yet to be reached.

"I'd love to announce it right now, that we're rolling and Geno's extended, and we can stop getting the question," McDonald said. "Like, absolutely. But you've got to respect the process too, and our guys are awesome. The way John handles his relationships with the agents, man, it's a lot of stuff going on."

McDonald was referring to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who is reportedly scheduled to meet with Smith's representatives during the week of the Combine in Indianapolis.

"We expect him to be our guy, but we want to do what's right, too," Schneider said.

Schneider and Macdonald are hoping to extend Geno Smith, but it will be dependent on their contract negotiations. He has no guaranteed money left on his deal, so they have options if they are unable to reach an agreement.

Mike Macdonald is optimistic about Geno Smith

Mike Macdonald and Geno Smith (image credit: getty)

Mike Macdonald spoke about new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. He said during the interview that he believes the hire will improve the Seattle Seahawks offense as a whole, but is particularly excited about how it will benefit Geno Smith.

The veteran has regressed during his three seasons with the Seahawks, including throwing an alarming 15 interceptions last season. It was the most he has thrown in any campaign since his rookie year with the New York Jets in 2013. He was also sacked 50 times, the most in any season of his career, so a new system could help him bounce back, especially if they upgrade their offensive line this offseason.

