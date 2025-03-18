Seahawks’ new QB Sam Darnold reveals one thing girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle won’t let him do in offseason

Sam Darnold may be the Seattle Seahawks’ new $100 million quarterback, but off the field, his girlfriend Katie Hoofnagle keeps him in check, especially when it comes to their offseason plans.

Darnold inked a three-year $100.5 million deal with Seattle on March 10, securing his spot as the team’s new starter after Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 7. However, while the third-overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft is locked in for OTAs, Hoofnagle has other priorities.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Darnold joked about his girlfriend’s support and the usual offseason relaxation.

"The support (from) my girlfriend is unbelievable," Darnold said on Monday. "You know, the fact that she just understands it. She’s a former athlete herself, and just gets kind of the grind of everything. When I just want to chill, she’s very up for that, especially during the season."

Darnold also mentioned that Hoofnagle makes sure he doesn’t just hibernate in the offseason.

“Maybe not so much in the offseason,” Darnold said. “If she wants to go somewhere and I just want to chill, she’s like, ‘Let’s go out to dinner. We need to go to dinner.’ She’s great. She’s always been my biggest supporter. And I love her, and I thank her for that all the time.”

Seattle marks Darnold’s fifth NFL stop in six seasons (Jets, Panthers, 49ers, Vikings and Seahawks). He hs seen the business side of the league firsthand and knows the struggle of bouncing from team to team, dealing with contracts that keep his career in limbo.

With some stability locked in, he is set to go to Seattle and get to work. With OTAs starting in May, he’s ready to step in and take charge.

For now, it looks like he won’t be skipping any date nights.

Katie Hoofnagle: The support system behind Sam Darnold’s NFL journey

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle have been together since 2023, when she gave him a heartfelt birthday shoutout on Instagram, praising his goofy energy and unmatched movie-quoting skills.

A former soccer player at the University of South Carolina, Hoofnagle knows the grind of being an athlete. She’s been a regular in the stands, cheering Darnold on through his NFL journey. Now working as an account executive, she balances her career while supporting Darnold’s on-field ambitions.

Not much is known about their relationship, but Hoofnagle is all in on Team Darnold. With Seattle’s season ahead, fans can expect to see her in the stands, repping the Seahawks and backing her QB every step of the way.

