NFL Season Preview: 3 Reasons why the Seahawks will miss the playoffs

The Seahawks will miss the playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks begin their NFL season this weekend. After winning the NFC West last season, the Seahawks disappointed in the playoffs as they crashed out to the LA Rams. Despite murmurings of unhappiness, Russell Wilson is back leading the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have plenty of reasons to be optimistic, but there is also reason to be concerned that the Seahawks might miss out on a playoff berth. 2021 will challenge the Seahawks even more than 2020 did. Their divisional rivals got stronger in the offseason.

1 - The NFC West is brutal

One offseason move changed the Seahawks' destiny. It happened way back in January, although it didn't get ratified until the start of the new league year. The Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the L.A. Rams. Stafford's arrival shifts quarterback power to the Rams, since they now have the best quarterback in the division. Stafford is a game-changer in the NFC, and the Seahawks will feel first-hand how great Stafford is.

Then we must consider the recovering San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan's team played in the Superbowl before injuries wrecked their 2020 campaign. The 49ers are fully fit, and they have one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Nick Bosa is eager to get back to business in 2021 after missing almost all of last year.

The Rams and 49ers have both reached the Superbowl in recent years. Both teams are now much stronger, especially the Rams. The path to the NFC West title for the Seahawks is now much more difficult.

2 - Concerns over the defensive secondary

Jamal Adams is a 'safety,' except he doesn't play like a traditional safety. Adams is a pass-rushing specialist who excels in the tackle box. His limitations are laid bare when he's playing in the secondary.

Adams' contract extension means he will feature on every down for the Seahawks. The concern is where on the field he will lineup. Adams excels downfield so taking him out of the secondary on base packages will leave the Seahawks light.

The Seahawks will play a lot of nickel defense on base downs. The worry, however, is the identity of the nickelback. Sidney Jones is a great prospect, but he has suffered so many injuries it is hard to gauge his possible performance.

The Seahawks' secondary crumbled last season; it is still a concern for 2021. Safety Quandre Diggs is a liability in pass coverage due to his desire to make big plays and a lack of discipline with his eyes. Tre Flowers is developing, and he did improve throughout the 2020 season. Ultimately, questions surround the makeup of the secondary, especially after Akhello Witherspoon's departure.

3 - Offensive Line

Offensive line issues have plagued the Seahawks for several years now. The Seahawks' offensive line is a talented but inconsistent unit. Duane Brown is a year older, while Gabe Jackson and Brandon Shell don't inspire a ton of confidence.

The abiding memory of the Seahawks' 2020 season was Aaron Donald ravaging them in the NFC Divisional round. If the Seattle Seahawks want to keep Russell Wilson happy, they must protect him.

A repeat performance against stout defensive fronts in L.A. and San Francisco will end their playoff hopes and could end Wilson's time playing for the Seahawks.

