NFL Draft 2022: Seahawks to entertain drafting polarizing QB at ninth overall

The Seattle Seahawks could entertain drafting a quarterback with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler noted that the Seahawks would consider drafting quarterback Malik Willis from Liberty with the number nine pick if he is still available at that spot.

Seattle is also rumored to favor quarterback Sam Howell of North Carolina, even though they are more likely to target him on Day Two of the NFL draft.

For much of the pre-draft process, the Liberty quarterback has been the target of much discussion. Along with Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, they are felt to be the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

The Seahawks made the tough choice to trade their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for draft picks and players. This has left a major gap in the quarterback position.

As part of that trade with the Broncos, the Seahawks received quarterback Drew Lock. They re-signed quarterback Geno Smith, but there is a chance that the organization doesn’t see either one as their franchise quarterback.

Willis could be precisely that, Wilson’s successor under center. It would be true to form if Seattle took a chance on a smaller signal-caller with a big arm, for this is what they did when they drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2012 draft.

Will the Seahawks Go QB in the First Round?

Liberty Flames QB Malik Willis

If Seattle instead fills another position of need, like an offensive tackle or a cornerback, then their next pick is in round two at number 40 overall. They also have the 41st pick in the draft.

Seattle could attempt to trade up or alternatively out of the first round, depending on how it progresses. If Willis doesn't fall to them, there are other quarterbacks they could look to, such as Sam Howell of North Carolina, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati or Matt Corral of Ole Miss.

Staying put in the second round would seem to give them a better opportunity at drafting Howell.

Whether it is Willis, Howell or another quarterback, drafting a signal-caller in this year’s draft must be on the mindset of both Seattle general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll.

