Seahawks predicted to pair Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba with speedster in latest ESPN mock draft

The Seattle Seahawks will have a new-look offense in 2025 and one analyst projects them to add another weapon in the NFL Draft.

Ad

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller of ESPN released his seven-round mock draft on Thursday, and he has the Seahawks adding a receiver 18th overall.

Seattle traded DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett while also signing Cooper Kupp to overhaul their receiver room. Yet, Miller projects the NFC West contender to select Texas Longhorns speedster Matthew Golden at 18th overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But the Seahawks still need more help at receiver (they also released Tyler Lockett) and on the interior of the offensive line," Miller wrote. "We'll have the Seahawks fill the former with Golden, a big-play outside receiver who can complement Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Golden was a deep threat for Texas, with an FBS-best 23 receptions for more than 20 yards. He also ran a blazing 4.29 40 at the combine, the best of any offensive player. He is a polished route runner with sure hands, plus-level production and top athletic tools."

Miller believes Golden would be a good replacement for Lockett and would be a deep ball threat for the Seahawks' offense. He ran a 4.29, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine showing off his speed.

Ad

Adding Golden would give Sam Darnold another weapon to work with, and Miller believes that is key for Seattle.

Golden recorded 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns with the Longhorns in 2024 in his lone season at Texas.

Seahawks GM wants the team to play fast

Seattle has had a very active offseason, as it overhauled the offense.

The Seahawks traded away Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold at quarterback. After the big moves, Seahawks GM John Schneider said he wants his team to play fast.

Ad

"We want to be a smart, tough, physical, fast football team," Schneider said, via team website. "And we want to be able to get our homefield advantage back, and win multiple championships for our fans."

Of course, Golden is one of the fastest players in the NFL Draft, so adding him would add more speed to the Seahawks roster.

Seattle has the 18th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In total, the Seahawks have 10 total picks, including five in the first three rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.