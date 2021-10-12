Seahawks QB Russell Wilson helps Geno Smith while nursing finger injury

Russell Wilson underwent surgery on his injured right middle finger Friday. He was back rehabbing in Seattle on Monday and helping veteran quarterback Geno Smith on the practice field.

"Russ had a very successful surgery, and we're really happy with all of the reports. We don't have any timelines for you at all right now. He's in really good spirits and really active today as much as he can around us and all that. [I am] Really happy for the results of the initial part of it."

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated in an interview.

Wilson required repairs for two injuries, an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint.

The Seahawks will plausibly place Wilson on injured reserve as the team expects the quarterback to miss somewhere between four and eight weeks. In any case, Carroll would not commit to that Monday.

"We'll see. That's an option."

Head coach Carroll spoke about the injured reserve option.

The Seahawks will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh), the New Orleans Saints (at Lumen Field in Seattle), the Jacksonville Jaguars (at Lumen Field), and the Green Bay Packers (at Lambeau Field in Green Bay) in their next four games.

Wilson will rehab at the team facility, helping Smith while also taking mental reps.

"Imagine how, if he can figure out a way he can compete at that, he's doing it. So he's already starting to listen to the game plan. He [is] figuring out where it fits and how it's going to go. He's preparing just like he is playing. His plan is to stay as sharp and as fresh as he possibly can."

Head coach Carroll spoke about Wilson and Smith.

Russell Wilson, "I'll be better than ever"

Yesterday, the starting Seahawks quarterback publicly spoke about his injury for the first time since Thursday.

In an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King, Wilson promised:

"I'll be great. I'll be better than ever."

Hawks fans are certainly apprehensive about Wilson's recovery because it is the first time in the quarterback's ten-year career that an injury will sideline him.

Also Read

After ten years in the NFL, Wilson never had a losing season (his worst year was in 2017 when the team finished with a 9-7 record). Fans voted Wilson to the Pro Bowl eight times, and in his sophomore year, he won Super Bowl XLVIII.

Edited by Henno van Deventer