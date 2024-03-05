The NFL is a cruel and harsh business, and veteran Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs just found that out the hard way.

With the combine finished, teams are getting into the groove of sifting through their rosters and figuring out who they want to keep and who they don't.

With the Seahawks entering a new era under Mike Macdonald, moves have already been made. Veteran defensive players Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams have both been informed they will be released, which creates $27.5 million in cap room.

As players are currently off, Diggs took to X to give his thoughts that his time with Seattle is over:

"Got fired on my day off. Damn."

The post seems tongue-in-cheek but the harsh reality of the NFL is there for all to see as players often don't control their destinies.

Diggs had one year left on his deal with Seattle, and the franchise will have a dead cap hit of just over $10 million as the safety must look for employment elsewhere in 2024.

Quandre Diggs' landing spots

The 31-year-old has 10 years of NFL experience, and there should be teams interested in his services.

The New York Jets defense could do with a veteran safety as Aaron Rodgers looks set to return for the 2024 season. Jordan Whitehead and Tony Adams were the mainstays in the secondary last season, and with Diggs, he could prove to be a cost-effective option.

Then there's Mike Zimmer's Dallas Cowboys, who could be saying goodbye to free agent safety Jayron Kearse, and with Diggs, while he isn't a needle-moving pickup, he could add some value on the back end.

Buffalo could also loom large for Quandre Diggs' services as given the situations with Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, adding another experienced head to the secondary could be just what the defense needs as the Bills look to push for that elusive Super Bowl.

Diggs wouldn't break the bank and would bring a wealth of experience to a defense that clicked into gear down the stretch last season.