Seahawks release 2x Pro Bowl LB Nick Bellore: Report

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has wasted no time getting his hands dirty. The franchise has reportedly released linebacker and special teams star Nick Bellore.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke the news as Bellore's five-year stint in Seattle, which saw him earn two Pro Bowl selections, has ended.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bellore has been a staple of the Seahawks defense and special teams units since moving from the Detroit Lions in 2018. He has been a beacon of consistency for Pete Carroll's team.

Bellore played every regular season game for four consecutive seasons in his five seasons. He was a reliable contributor on both special teams and defense. He totaled 65 combined tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In Bellore's last two seasons in Seattle, he played over 80 percent of special teams snaps. He made a name for himself more than he did on defense for the Seahawks.

3 landing spots for Nick Bellore

2024 NFL Pro Bowl games

# 3 - Dallas Cowboys

Special teams coordinator John Fassel could do with a player of Bellore's caliber on his unit.

Expand Tweet

With star C.J. Goodwin a free agent, Fassel could do with the veteran presence of Bellore to help his unit. Last season, multiple penalties didn't need to happen, as the leadership from Goodwin was missing as he was out for the year with an injury.

# 2 - Chicago Bears

After signing Kevin Byard, the Bears could again fortify its defense and special teams units with the signing of Nick Bellore.

While he is predominately a special teamer, he has played fullback and linebacker in the NFL. So, he is a jack of all trades if the Bears choose to use him as such.

# 1 - Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, the Eagles' defense and special teams' units left much to be desired, which is hard to fathom given their 11-1 start to the year.

But the wheels fell off down the stretch as the Eagles were sliced and diced defensively. With Nick Bellore, the special teams unit would be getting a serious upgrade with the Seahawks tackling machine coming to the NFC East. He could also be used defensively.

He wouldn't break the bank and could be a useful addition.