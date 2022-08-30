EXCLUSIVE: "You're initially a little starstruck" - Seahawks rookie wideout Kevin Kassis reveals what it's like sharing a locker room with superstars like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett

The Seattle Seahawks have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, there is room for other wideouts behind them, including Kevin Kassis. Kassis is trying to make the 53-man roster to play with Metcalf and Lockett. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Kassis shared what it’s like to be in the same locker room as these Pro Bowl receivers, saying he was a bit starstruck at first:

“Yeah, I think at first, you're initially a little starstruck. You see these guys on TV and have made a lot of plays over the years. Then you get to know them, and then you find out they're just regular dudes, and they've been awesome, helping me out with the playbook and whatever it may be. Those guys are great. They've definitely taken me in and allowed me to learn from them as well.”

It is easy to see why Kassis would be starstruck as Metcalf and Lockett are two of the Seahawks’ best players. Last season, Metcalf led the team in both receptions (75) and touchdown receptions (12). However, Lockett had the most receiving yards, with 1,175 yards, his third consecutive season of 1,000+ receiving yards.

Kassis was signed as an undrafted free agent in May this offseason after a Pro Day with Montana State. For Kassis, he was unable to have his own Pro Day back in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

I know The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is at 4 p.m. ET this afternoon.I know #MSUBobcatsFB fans are on the edge of their seat following UDFAs Lance McCutcheon (Rams), Kevin Kassis (Seahawks), and Lewis Kidd (Saints). The NFL's 53-man roster deadline is at 4 p.m. ET this afternoon. I know #MSUBobcatsFB fans are on the edge of their seat following UDFAs Lance McCutcheon (Rams), Kevin Kassis (Seahawks), and Lewis Kidd (Saints).

Luckily, his former Montana State teammate, linebacker Troy Andersen, had a Pro Day in April and was able to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts.

What Kassis can add to the Seahawks

Kassis in a preseason game with the Seahawks. Source: Seattle Times

The wideout had a very solid final season at Montana State in 2019 as he led the team in receiving yards with 871, receptions with 67, and touchdowns at six. He also had three 100-yard receiving games that season. Kassis proved his worth as a receiver in his college career that year.

As the Seahawks look to bolster their offense even more, Kassis could fit into their plans. We know that Metcalf and Lockett are locks, but Kassis had the ability to help Seattle as a possible slot receiver.

The Seattle Times @seattletimes A year ago, Kevin Kassis’ football career seemed like a distant memory. But after quitting his job to take one more shot, the former Montana State receiver is impressing the Seahawks. st.news/3pDUa9G A year ago, Kevin Kassis’ football career seemed like a distant memory. But after quitting his job to take one more shot, the former Montana State receiver is impressing the Seahawks. st.news/3pDUa9G

However, we’ll see if Kassis will play alongside Metcalf and Lockett in the regular season for the Seahawks.

