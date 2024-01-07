Seahawks Super Bowl champ questions if Trevor Lawrence deserves $50,000,000+ contract after debacle against Titans

Heading into their Week 18 regular-season finale, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence needed to simply beat the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC South and punch their way into the playoffs.

At 9-7, the Jaguars were expected to beat the 5-11 Titans, however, no divisional game is any freebie. While the game saw a nice divisional battle go back and forth, the Titans ended up winning 28-20, knocking the Jaguars out of the playoffs.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had some good moments in the game but also some costly plays as he threw two interceptions and couldn't put together a game-winning drive at the end of the game.

One of his biggest critics, former NFL cornerback, Richard Sherman took to social media and questioned whether or not the Jaguars are going to give Lawrence a contract worth more than $50 million a year.

"Wonder if Jacksonville is going to pay T Law 50+ Million."

"I think they might because it’s only going up and won’t be in position to draft one high."

Lawrence will be entering his fourth season next year and will become a free agent in 2026.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence had a big meltdown at the end of the season

Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence during AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South title with a 9-8 record, winning their last five games of the regular season. They faced the Los Angeles Chargers in the wildcard round and rallied behind a 27-point comeback.

This season, they picked up where they left off with a lot of success in their first 11 games. More than halfway through the season, the Jaguars stood at 8-3 and had a chance to take the number one seed in the AFC. With a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, they dropped to the fourth seed in the conference and it was the start of their losing streak. They would go on to lose their final five of six games to end with a 9-8 record.

The Jags went from being a contender and one of the best teams in the AFC to choking and having a late-season meltdown.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Richard Sherman and H/T Sportskeeda