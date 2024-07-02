Seahawks WR DK Metcalf spotted hitting up Paris Fashion Week with girlfriend Normani

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Seahawks WR DK Metcalf spotted hitting up Paris Fashion Week with girlfriend Normani

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf spotted hitting up Paris Fashion Week with girlfriend Normani

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 02, 2024 20:15 GMT
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf spotted hitting up Paris Fashion Week with girlfriend Normani
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf spotted hitting up Paris Fashion Week with girlfriend Normani (Image Source: DK Metcalf/Instagram and Normani/Instagram)

NFL players are using the offseason to spend as much time as possible with friends, family, and loved ones. Talking about loved ones, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf was spotted attending Vogue World 2024 dinner party with girlfriend Normani.

Normani paired with boyfriend DK Metcalf to the Vogue World 2024 dinner date hosted by Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader and Chioma Nnadi. Partnered with Vogue 100, the tastemakers organized the dinner night at La Suite Girafe Restaurant, next to the glowing Eiffel Tower.

The NFL couple went with an all-black outfit, with Normani flaunting a half-length dress paired with a $535 small black spiral curve leather purse from MUGLER. As for her boyfriend, DK Metcalf, the Seahawks wide receiver went with a black and gray shaded, printed half-sleeve shirt.

also-read-trending Trending

DK Metcalf and Normani's outing came just a month after the That's My Girl singer revealed her matchmaker. The revelation came during Normani's appearance in Elle's YouTube segment "Phoning it in." In this segment, celebrities participate in a challenge where they have to prank call family and friends.

When it was Normani's turn, she was asked to call one of her friends and tell them that she was cast in the "Bachelorette" reality show. Normani went with Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara. Later, the singer and songwriter revealed Ciara being the matchmaker for her and Metcalf.

"Ciara, I don't know if she'll be happy about this, though, because she did set me up with my man," Normani said.

Normani calls boyfriend DK Metcalf an 'Answered Prayer'

After her Dopamine album's release, Normani was interviewed by Rolling Stone in early June. During the interview, Normani talked about her relationship with her boyfriend, DK Metcalf. Praising the wide receiver, the Candy Paint singer said:

"I’m happy. I am very happy. Definitely an answered prayer. I’ve experienced a lot with relationships. I’m a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that’s reciprocated feels good. I like to see myself happy. I really do."

Even though it's not clear when DK Metcalf and Normani started dating, it was in July 2023 that the singer made the wide receiver Instagram post. Normani posted an Instagram story in which the two could be seen cozying up.

Quick Links

Edited by James Carter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी