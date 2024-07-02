Seahawks WR DK Metcalf spotted hitting up Paris Fashion Week with girlfriend Normani

NFL players are using the offseason to spend as much time as possible with friends, family, and loved ones. Talking about loved ones, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf was spotted attending Vogue World 2024 dinner party with girlfriend Normani.

Normani paired with boyfriend DK Metcalf to the Vogue World 2024 dinner date hosted by Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader and Chioma Nnadi. Partnered with Vogue 100, the tastemakers organized the dinner night at La Suite Girafe Restaurant, next to the glowing Eiffel Tower.

The NFL couple went with an all-black outfit, with Normani flaunting a half-length dress paired with a $535 small black spiral curve leather purse from MUGLER. As for her boyfriend, DK Metcalf, the Seahawks wide receiver went with a black and gray shaded, printed half-sleeve shirt.

DK Metcalf and Normani's outing came just a month after the That's My Girl singer revealed her matchmaker. The revelation came during Normani's appearance in Elle's YouTube segment "Phoning it in." In this segment, celebrities participate in a challenge where they have to prank call family and friends.

When it was Normani's turn, she was asked to call one of her friends and tell them that she was cast in the "Bachelorette" reality show. Normani went with Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara. Later, the singer and songwriter revealed Ciara being the matchmaker for her and Metcalf.

"Ciara, I don't know if she'll be happy about this, though, because she did set me up with my man," Normani said.

Normani calls boyfriend DK Metcalf an 'Answered Prayer'

After her Dopamine album's release, Normani was interviewed by Rolling Stone in early June. During the interview, Normani talked about her relationship with her boyfriend, DK Metcalf. Praising the wide receiver, the Candy Paint singer said:

"I’m happy. I am very happy. Definitely an answered prayer. I’ve experienced a lot with relationships. I’m a real lover girl. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and finding space where that’s reciprocated feels good. I like to see myself happy. I really do."

Even though it's not clear when DK Metcalf and Normani started dating, it was in July 2023 that the singer made the wide receiver Instagram post. Normani posted an Instagram story in which the two could be seen cozying up.

