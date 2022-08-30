EXCLUSIVE: Seahawks' Kevin Kassis shares the one moment he believes prompted franchise to sign him

The Seattle Seahawks saw something in wide receiver Kevin Kassis back in April and signed him as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) in May. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Kassis shared the moment when he felt the Seahawks wanted to sign him.

“I would say my pro day. I got a little bit of an indication of interest, but it wasn't anything that I was absolute about. It was more of, there was some interest there, and kind of had not an idea, but maybe if anything, that's why I thought I potentially might land.”

For Kassis, it was quite the journey to reach that point of playing on an NFL field, or even football for that matter. In March 2020, COVID-19 closed down life for most Americans, including Kassis.

The receiver was in the middle of an eight-week training program for Montana State’s Pro Day. With no real opportunity to show NFL scouts besides his film at Montana State, he went unsigned after the NFL Draft.

He made the choice to keep in shape on the off-chance of another opportunity, but also decided to begin getting on with life. As such, he landed a job in Los Angeles. He held out hope of attending Montana State’s Pro Day last year, but it was canceled. At that point, Kassis thought football was over.

Kevin Kassis' journey to the Seattle Seahawks

In the same interview with Sportskeeda, Kevin Kassis mentioned that he thought his football career was over. Here's how he put it:

“There's a point in time about a year ago, where if you would've told me I would've been out playing football again, I would've called you crazy. Just really just enjoying it and just enjoying this experience.”

Former teammate and linebacker Troy Andersen worked out at Montana State’s Pro Day in April this year. Kassis saw this as an opportunity to get eyes on him from NFL scouts.

Two dozen NFL teams, including the Seahawks, sent representatives for the Pro Day. Kassis ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds and had a 36.5-inch vertical leap that impressed those in attendance. The vertical leap would have been good for ninth among all wideouts at the NFL combine this year. The Seahawks then knew that Kassis was someone they wanted.

When given a second chance, Kassis proved that it’s not about the start of a journey; it’s all about the finish. We'll see if makes the Seahawks roster this season.

