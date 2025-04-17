Sean McVay makes feelings known on Jayden Daniels' potential sophomore slump in 2025 NFL season

Jayden Daniels had a fabulous rookie season in the NFL. The quarterback led the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game last season, where they lost 55-23 to eventual Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles.

While there will be pressure on Daniels to deliver the goods again for Washington in the 2025 season, some analysts and coaches have suggested that he could have a potential sophomore slump. However, LA Rams coach Sean McVay has appeared to dismiss any dropoff for the QB, who won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

"The way he was playing the position, it sure looks sustainable," McVay said as per ESPN. "He has that swagger, that confidence, that enjoyment with competing ... the smile, the ability to be totally immersed in the moment. That's one of the things I loved about watching him. I don't see that changing. ... He's going to be really scary for a long time."

Daniels was named Washington's starting QB before the 2024 season. He recorded 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also rushing for six touchdowns in the regular season. The Commanders qualified for the playoffs with a 12-5 record.

In the postseason, Daniels threw for 822 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a TD as Washington reached the NFC championship game.

Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in his final collegiate season

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (Credits - IMAGN)

While many might have been surprised by Jayden Daniels' success in the big league, those who followed him at the collegiate level would have predicted him to do well in the NFL. Notably, Daniels entered last year's NFL draft on the back of winning the Heisman Trophy at LSU in 2023.

In his final collegiate season, Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries, leading LSU to a 9-3 record.

The Commanders, who were clearly impressed with Daniels, selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

