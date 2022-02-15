"Three questions my a**" - Sean McVay was in no mood to answer questions from the media after Super Bowl party

L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay finally got his hands on a Super Bowl trophy as his side defeated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

With the media surrounding all the players and coaches post-game to get all the exclusives, McVay was asked questions after the Super Bowl party , and to his knowledge, it was only going to be three questions.

Clearly, the press conference went a little longer than what the Rams coach was told, and he finished his press conference with a light-hearted statement about the volume of questions.

"Three questions, my ass," McVay said as he was leaving the podium.

Super Bowl win vindication for Sean McVay and Rams

McVay talking in his press conference after the Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams went all in this season. They acquired Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. in a bid to secure the Lombardi Trophy. The team won their division with a 12-5 regular-season record and defeated the Cardinals, Buccaneers and 49ers to get to the NFL's penultimate game.

The win is justification for the organization that put all its eggs in the one basket this season, and it paid dividends. Matthew Stafford produced his 35th game-winning drive to secure the win, the most by any player in the league since he was drafted by the Lions with the first pick in the 2009 draft.

Since the Rams' 36-28 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on November 26, L.A won nine out of 10 games, including the postseason, as they were one of the hottest teams in the league.

Cooper Kupp topped off his triple-crown season with a Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP thanks to his eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns (one of which was the game-winner).

Odell Beckham Jr. was a good piece for McVay to use in the Rams offense after he moved from the Browns to L.A midway through the season. It did look, at times, like the Rams head coach would go out of his way to get the star receiver into games, and before his knee injury in the second quarter of the Super Bowl, OBJ was on fire, catching two passes for 52 yards and the game's first touchdown.

Whether the organization has the financial means to retain all of its stars for next season remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the Los Angeles Rams will be at the top of the NFL mountain for the next six months.

