Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a new restructured deal last week to keep him in Los Angeles this season. Stafford was initially set to make $27 million this season, but he will receive a significant raise with no new years added to his deal.

The New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in trading for Stafford, and the Rams even granted him permission to speak and negotiate with teams. There were rumors that he was seeking around $50 million per season. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Stafford's deal with the Rams will be less than what the Giants/Raiders offered.

Rams coach Sean McVay appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" Monday and spoke about life being easier now that Matthew Stafford is back under contract with the team.

McVay said:

“It never really got close I think the important thing was at the start of this process you know, and I've been pretty open about some of the communication and the clarity that was deserved, and I had some growing up to do when we ended up making the move to acquire Matthew for Jared Goff."

"You know for to acquire Matthew and move Jared Goff, and so wanted to have clear open and honest dialogue throughout that processs but the end goal in mine was to be able to get him back and I realized how much I wanted to get that solved when I've been sleeping so much better over the last couple nights than I was the previous couple weeks.”

New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders missing out on Matthew Stafford ensures both teams actively targeting quarterbacks for 2025

Matthew Stafford is in action for the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL game. (Credits: Getty)

It's not a surprise that the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants are actively searching for new quarterbacks and are interested in Matthew Stafford before his new deal with the Rams is announced.

Free agency will begin on Mar. 12, and the draft will take place a month and a half later, at the end of April. The two teams could explore other quarterback options, such as acquiring Kirk Cousins or going after Sam Darnold in free agency. Maybe one of them goes after New England Patriots backup Joe Milton, who's gaining some steam in trade talks.

The Giants, picking third overall in the draft, are in a much better position to land one of the top quarterbacks in this draft (Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders) than the Raiders at pick No. 6.

