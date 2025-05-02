Sean McVay's Rams get wake-up call chasing Jalen Ramsey with $25,100,000 decision looming

The future of cornerback Jalen Ramsey looms away from the Miami Dolphins. As the franchise explores the next steps regarding the defender, the list of possible contenders for his addition has changed after the 2025 NFL Draft, and he could return to an old home.

The Los Angeles Rams didn't add a cornerback during the draft, surprising fans and analysts. As such, Ramsey's return to the team where he won Super Bowl LVI has been discussed, as McVay admires the defender, and the Dolphins have been clear that he's not a part of their future.

However, NFL insider Albert Breer, in a mailbag column on Sports Illustrated, highlighted why a reunion doesn't seem imminent:

"I think the Los Angeles Rams would love to have him. The money is the issue for the Rams and any other potential suitor, and the Miami Dolphins who are trying to move him as well. He’s due $25.1 million this year, and all but $865,000 of it is fully guaranteed. As good as Ramsey still is, I don’t know that there are many teams that would look at acquiring him in that way."

The financial side could make things difficult for a deal to be completed, but the draft picks involved will also be a major question mark. Any team that inherits the cornerback's contract will likely look to part with a low draft pick.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier confirms Ramsey won't be on the team in 2025

Ramsey, selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a top 5 pick in the 2016 draft, has been an excellent cornerback in the NFL since his rookie year. However, Grier confirmed in a press conference that his representatives have been allowed to seek a trade.

He signed a contract extension with the franchise before the 2024 season, and his cap hit is just over $25 million in 2025. Even with his new deal, Miami is looking to move on from the player. The lack of on-field success in 2024 changed many views inside the Dolphins organization.

Ramsey will become a free agent in 2029. During the same press conference, Grier confirmed that the Dolphins aren't looking to trade Tyreek Hill.

