Sean McVay, Sean McDermott get into "animated conversation" with Eagles GM Howie Roseman over Tush Push ban proposal: Report

On Sunday, NFL coaches and executives gathered at West Palm Beach in Florida for the league's annual Competition Committee meeting. One of the most hotly debated agendas this year is the Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the tush push.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the team that uses the move the most and better than anyone in the league, are vehemently against outlawing the play and are expecting the proposal to fail.

According to ESPN insider Kalyn Kahler, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was seen discussing the topic with a couple of coaches on the league's competition committee. Per the report:

"Howie Roseman [and Eagles] assistant general manager Jon Ferrari and two head coaches on the competition committee, Sean McVay and Sean McDermott, gathered in a hallway outside of the ballroom to have a private and animated side conversation about the Packers' proposal."

The context of their conversation remains unclear. However, McDermott publicly expressed his concerns about the tush push during the draft combine, citing player safety.

"My strong feeling is let's make sure that what we are doing keeps our players healthy and safe," said McDermott in February, per CBS Sports HQ. "I don't know if the right word is ... the physics of it scare me in terms of some of this and the positioning of heads or spines or whatever, that scares me."

Tush push ban: Packers' argument explained

In the final week of February, news broke that a team had submitted an official proposal to outlaw the tush push and deem it an illegal play. The Packers later came forth and confirmed they were the mystery team who demanded that franchises vote on whether it should be legal.

Green Bay's filing wants to amend Rule 12, Section 1 of the rulebook by adding language that prohibits an offensive player to push or throw his body against a teammate immediately at the snap to help him gain more yardage. The Packers argue that the play is dangerous and harms the pace of play.

However, after the proposal became public knowledge, Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, revealed that per the league's data, no player suffered an injury on a tush push attempt, making Green Bay's concern hypothetical at best.

ESPN noted that the tush push accounted for only 0.28% of all plays last season, rendering the Packers' argument about the pace of play moot. Despite retaining some support for their proposal, it's unlikely to pass as most teams are seemingly not buying what Green Bay is trying to sell.

