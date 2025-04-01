Sean McVay will be surprised if Eagles’ tush-push play gets banned, claims NFL insider

NFL writer and analyst Rob Maaddi has outlined how Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay does not believe that the 'tush push' will be banned at the NFL coaches' meeting on Tuesday. Maaddi shared the quotes by McVay in a tweet, writing:

"Sean McVay, who has said he’d vote against the “tush push” says he’d be surprised if it gets banned today."

Though the move has gained popularity over the past couple of seasons, McVay and the Rams offensive scheme have never committed to the 'tush push'. With a veteran QB who is not too mobile in Matthew Stafford as the team's starting QB, it is not too surprising to understand why the Rams have not used the move too often.

However, as the report notes, McVay does not anticipate the move being banned this offseason after the Green Bay Packers made an official proposal to ban the play.

There are various coaches and organizations who agreed with the Packers stance, including the Buffalo Bills and their head coach, Sean McDermott.

The 'tush push' will be discussed by the NFL at a later date

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news on X that the conversation surrounding the 'tush push' had been moved to a later date.

"NFL owners have tabled the tush-push conversation. No decision about its future at this league meeting."

However, as NFL insider Peter Schrager notes, this conversation and debate is likely far from over.

"Hearing the Tush Push debate amongst the teams is the rare rule change proposal where both sides are not only dug in and very passionate, but there are influential voices making cases to potential "swing votes" on both sides of the debate. This is the story of the week."

Despite the decision being pushed to a later date, it is clear that NFL personnel are split about what the correct path forward regarding the 'tush push' is. It is evident that this topic will remain a conversation heading into the 2025 NFL season, even though it has been announced that no formal decision will be made at this particular coaches meeting.

