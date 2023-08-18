Sean Payton draws parallels between Russell Wilson and former QB Drew Brees

Sean Payton's career has been defined by Drew Brees and now Russell Wilson will define the next chapter. Much of what the current Denver Broncos head coach achieved with the New Orleans Saints had much to do with the amazing play of Drew Brees. If Sean Payton is to get remotely close to that kind of success in Denver, he will need Russell Wilson to be firing on all cylinders.

There are immediate similarities that jump out when comparing the two quarterbacks. Both of them are not among the tallest players to operate in that position. Each quarterback has won one Super Bowl, has been to multiple Pro Bowls and never been lucky enough to be named MVP despite some sterling play over the years.

Now, the man who has coached them both has opened up on the similarities beyond the obvious statistical and physical comparisons. One thing that he highlighted is both of these players wanted to execute box-office plays to entertain the crowd. According to Sean Payton, that is definitely an admirable quality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to Kay Adams, he said about Russell Wilson,

"And I would say this and this is a really good trait for any player, but he really, really wants to please. And he wants - just like Drew, just like Kamara or Courtland, or these really good players offensively or defensively - they want... you to say 'wow, yeah' at practice and he's that way and so. You know, it's important when you see something that's kind of rare that you tell them, Holy cow. Like that. That was really good."

Expand Tweet

Can Russell Wilson succeed equally for Sean Payton like Drew Brees did?

During the initial part of the interview, Sean Payton also revealed that Russell Wilson asks a lot of question about Drew Brees. He also has queries about the offense. The coach said,

"Honestly, he [Russell Wilson] asks a lot of questions about Drew. He has a lot of questions about the offense."

While that might seem normal, learning a new offense for a veteran quarterback is tough. Former Broncos legend Peyton Manning admitted as much when talking about Aaron Rodgers moving to the New York Jets. He said that because the former Green Bay Packers quarterback will have the same offensive system in New York, he could succeed.

For the current Broncos quarterback, unfortunately, it seems that he is having to learn a new offense. Maybe it worked for Drew Brees in New Orleans but one might argue that they should instead incorporate the same system that worked so well for him in Seattle and got him nine Pro Bowl gongs.