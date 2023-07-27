NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Sean Payton gets bashed by NFL fans for disrespecting Nathaniel Hackett - “Hackett didn't oversee a bounty program”

Sean Payton gets bashed by NFL fans for disrespecting Nathaniel Hackett - “Hackett didn't oversee a bounty program”

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 27, 2023 22:12 GMT
Fans fire back at Sean Payton for Nathaniel Hackett comments
Fans fire back at Sean Payton for Nathaniel Hackett comments

Sean Payton recently came out of retirement after one year to the NFL as a head coach once again. The only difference is that he won't be coaching the New Orleans Saints this time around after being traded to the Denver Broncos. Their former head coach Nathaniel Hackett lasted less than one full season in the position last year, so Payton should bring stability.

In an uncharacteristic move, Payton recently trashed Nathaniel Hackett in an interview, insulting his effort last year. He even stated that he thinks Hackett did "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" during his partial 2022 NFL season with the Denver Broncos.

While Payton's success as a head coach is clearly superior to Hackett's, including winning a Super Bowl ring with the Saints, his comments rubbed many NFL fans the wrong way.

Some of them went on Reddit to fire back at Payton, calling him out for some of his controversial coaching situations in the past. Here are some of top comments about the situation:

Comment by u/catkoala from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/Jwoods4117 from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/OldHeadReader from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/CobblerFantastic5003 from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/TheNateRoss from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/EasiBreezi from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/chuteboxhero from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/yuiop105 from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/mike_honcho47 from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl
Comment by u/PsyanideInk from discussion [Lombardi] "It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Sean Payton goes all in on Hackett. in nfl

Many fans pointed out the infamous Bountygate scandal that Payton was involved with during his time with the Saints. He was found guilty of being a part of scheme that was paying defensive players bonuses for causing injuries to the opposing offense.

Sean Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season. Other coaches and staff members were penalized as well, while former players Jonathan Vilma, Scott Fujita, Will Smith, and Anthony Hargrove were also suspended.

Fans defending Nathaniel Hackett often threw Bountygate back at Sean Payton, while also criticizing his character. While many fans believed what Payton said about Hackett had some truth to it, it was unnecessary to attack him.

In the end, Payton was likely just defending his own players, such as Russell Wilson, instead blaming Hackett for the failures, but he probably did so a bit too aggressively.

What did Sean Payton say about Nathaniel Hackett?

Sean Payton
Sean Payton

Sean Payton fired several shots at Nathaniel Hackett during a recent interview with USA Today, criticizing his one season with the Denver Broncos.

Here are some of the highlights:

“It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”
“There’s 20 dirty hands, for what was allowed, tolerated in the fricking training rooms, the meeting rooms."
"Shoot, they couldn’t get a play in. They were 29th in the league in pre-snap penalties on both sides of the ball.”
“Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite.”

youtube-cover

Payton is surely putting additional pressure on himself to have a successful 2023 NFL season, as well as for the Denver Broncos' Week 5 face off with the New York Jets.

Nathaniel Hackett is now their offensive coordinator, reuniting with Aaron Rodgers. While Hackett has yet to give any response to Payton's harsh comments, this apparent feud can be settled on the field.

Quick Links

Edited by Kanav Seth
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...