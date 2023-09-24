They say that life comes at you fast and for Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, the enormity of the situation he finds himself in is becoming crystal clear.

After an embarrassing season last year for Denver, as many picked them to win the Super Bowl but they would end up missing the playoffs, the addition of Sean Payton was thought to be a game-changer.

However, it hasn't exactly gone that way, as the Broncos were 0-2 and facing the Miami Dolphins wasn't even a contest as Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill ran riot in the first half, which led to a lot of criticism heading Payton's way.

Fans torch Sean Payton and Russell Wilson over Dolphins performance

The first half against the Dolphins was simply poor viewing if you are a Broncos fan and with a head coach like Sean Payton, many expected better as the Dolphins slammed on 35 points.

One fan took issue with Payton's comments on Nathaniel Hackett and liked what was happening to Denver.

"Sean Payton took shots at Nathaniel Hackett and look how the tables have turned what a dumb*ss!!."

Payton is having a rough time of it as Denver head coach and we are only three games into the season.

Sean Payton and Broncos blitzed by Tagovailoa and Hill in first half smashing

Coming into the game, the No. 1 thing for the Denver defense to do was stop Tyreek Hill from getting downfield, but they didn't listen. Hill was found for a 54-yard TD on the game's opening possession.

From there, it was all downhill for Payton and the Broncos' defense, as they simply couldn't stop the Miami offense.

Tua Tagovailoa would end the first half going 16/16 for 206 passing yards and two touchdowns in what was a perfect performance from the young quarterback.

But with that kind of stat line, many are now, of course, questioning Payton and his coaching staff.

To allow 35 points in a game isn't good, but to allow it in the first half is something else.

The job in front of Payton and the Denver coaching staff is a huge one, and for those who thought getting Payton in would mean a quick fix, well, you are wrong on that one.