Sean Payton at loss of words as Broncos HC inches closer to break legendary Bill Parcells' NFL record

Sean Payton will be heading into 2025 in his third year as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. It has been a fun ride for the veteran coach, who managed to bring the Broncos back to their glory days with a playoff tour for the first time since 2015. Denver fans expect him to pull off a similar campaign this year with QB Bo Nix at the helm.While Payton is focusing on the upcoming season, he was made aware that he was inching closer to a long-standing NFL record by Bill Parcells for most career wins. The legendary coach holds the record with 183 wins and Payton is just three more wins short of breaching the mark.What's more significant is that Parcells has always been a father figure to him—the first person to teach him the nuances of football coaching at the highest levels in the NFL.While speaking to Kay Adams on her show back on Tuesday, Aug 12, he looked surprised to learn about his upcoming milestone. He mentioned that Parcells has always been his mentor. Even today when he speaks to them, it is always a mentor-mentee conversation that happens. He expressed his delight and excitement to potentially breaking this record in the coming season.Sean Payton was at loss of words as Broncos HC inches closer to break legendary Bill Parcells' insane NFL record.“We talk all the time. And so, generally, the phone calls can be somewhat….It's funny when I call Bill and we talk football; we immediately go back into like he's the head coach, and I'm the entry-level assistant,” Payton recalled on Kay Adams’ show.“I feel like I'm talking to my father. That's crazy. So it's a little like I call for pain. He's been so important to what I do. Um, and what I like: those three years for me were like law school. And still, at age 82, he's extremely, extremely sharp with situations and games.&quot;Now, some of the younger players that he hasn't scouted, he may not know as well, but he can watch a game and ask the right questions relative to why you finished the half this way,” he added.Sean Payton is aiming for a Super Bowl in 2025 seasonLast year had been spectacular for the Broncos with their NFL postseason appearance. The franchise officially moved on from Russell Wilson, and Bo Nix has started taking shape as the future franchise QB.Last year's playoff appearance has seemingly given the team more confidence about the team's capabilities.While speaking to the reporters ahead of the preseason bout, Payton reiterated his team's prowess. He mentioned that with the current set of tools, he is confident of making the Super Bowl and winning the game. The Broncos next meet the Cardinals in the second preseason matchup at Empower Field this weekend.